Member of Parliament for the Adansi-Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kobina Tahir Hammond, popularly called KT Hammond, caused a scene in Parliament which got everyone laughing.

Typically, the NPP lawmaker is known for his controversial remarks and strongly-worded opinions which often set tongues wagging on social media.

But despite being widely perceived as a ‘no-nonsense’ personality, it appears the lawyer cum politician also has a lighter side outside his serious-minded posturing.

On Wednesday, February 15, this came to bear when he walked stealthily from behind to use his palm to cover the eyes of former Energy Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor; who was busily addressing a press conference on the nature of roads in his constituency.

Dr Donkor did not see it coming. In an excerpt captured by JoyNews’ parliamentary correspondent, Kwaku Asante, the former Energy Minister in the erstwhile Mahama administration appeared bemused by the act.

Turning around to see who could have dared to interrupt him like that on live television, here was KT Hammond; running away after executing his mischief.

The gesture got the NDC lawmaker laughing, as he turned to watch KT Hammond fleeing the scene after implementing his agenda.

But he was not the only one who laughed it off.

MP for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings who earlier saw KT Hammond jetting off to obstruct Dr Kwabena Donkor giggled as well.

“Oww … what are you doing?”, she said amidst her laughter.

Meanwhile, the former Energy Minister and MP for Pru East, Dr Kwabena Donkor says he will sue the Road Minister and the Ghana Highways Authority if they do not fix the central corridor roads immediately.

The road goes through Atebubu, Yeji and is a major link road from the Southern part of Ghana to the North.

But the MP says it appears the two state institutions are conspiring to endanger the lives of road users on what he describes as a ‘major corridor’, by leaving it unattended to.

“I appeal to Highways Authority. I appeal to the Ministry of Roads and Highways and I am bringing in even the Ministry of National Security because the road has security implications,” he added.