National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament on the Appointments Committee have been urged to recuse themselves.

This follows the party’s directives to MPs to reject the new ministerial nominees by President Akufo-Addo.

In a press release signed by General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, the NDC explained that this is to help push for the reduction in the size of the current government.

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover, said the party has done the MPs a great disservice.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, he stated unequivocally that, NDC MPs on the Appointments Committee cannot stop the nominees from being approved.

The former Tema East MP said when votes are at par, the chairman of the Appointments Committee will have to vote to okay the approval.

Therefore, he said the only option left for the NDC MPs is to recuse themselves from the sitting.

Mr Titus-Glover admonished the NDC legislators not to allow the party to micromanage them to frustrate President Akufo-Addo.

Meanwhile, vetting of the new ministerial nominees starts on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Expected to appear today are the Minister-designate for Trade and Industry KT Hammond, the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah, the Deputy Trade Minister nominee.

Also, Mr Bryan Acheampong, the MP for Abetifi Constituency, the nominee for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The Akwapim South lawmaker, OB Amoah has also been nominated as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government.

Others expected to appear before the Appointments Committee are Dr Mohammed Amin Adam and Stephen Asamoah Boateng.

ALSO READ:

NDC directs Minority to reject new appointees