Paa Kwesi Fabin has praised Aduana Stars players, describing their performance against Hearts of Oak as the best so far in the season.

The two-time Ghana Premier League winners were hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the matchday 18 games.

However, Paa Kwesi Fabin and his side picked up all three points with Isaac Mintah scoring a brace to record a 2-0 win.

Speaking to StarTimes after the game, the former Asante Kotoko coach applauded the performance of his players stating they listened to the instructions he gave and added this is their best game of the season.

“The boys did well. I told you if they play to the things that we’ve rehearsed at training, it will be difficult for Hearts to beat us and they played to the instructions so things worked for us.

“I think this is our best performance so far this season.”

Aduana Stars will host King Faisal on Wednesday in the matchday 19 games.