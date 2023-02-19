Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus, scored a stunning free-kick on Sunday as Ajax recorded a resounding 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam.

Kudus, who has been impressive under interim boss John Heitinga, started the game on the left side of a front three.

Dusan Tadic scored in the 6th minute to give the hosts the lead. Later in the game, a strike from Kenneth Taylor doubled the advantage for Ajax before the break.

While Dusan Tadic would net a second in the 64th minute, Mohammed Kudus also got his name on the scoresheet via a direct free kick with six minutes to end the game to seal a delightful 4-0 win for his team.

Coincidentally, Christian Atsu’s last goal before he passed was a direct free-kick.

To celebrate the goal, the player unveiled a shirt with the caption ‘RIP Atsu’ as he paid his respect to the late Black Stars winger who was confirmed dead on Saturday.

Kudus' first ever free kick for Ajax and he puts it perfectly in the top corner. He can virtually do nothing wrong at the moment.



What a goal and what a lovely tribute for his friend Christian Atsu who sadly passed away in the earthquake in Turkey.



🇬🇭❤️ pic.twitter.com/JgIOlrhwOe — Marc Geschwind (@MarcGeschwind) February 19, 2023

Atsu’s body will arrive in the country later tonight.