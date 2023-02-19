Tottenham moved into the top four of the Premier League thanks to a home victory over struggling West Ham, who remain in the relegation zone.

The Spurs wing-backs linked up for the first goal of the game, with Ben Davies releasing Emerson Royal to shoot into the bottom corner.

West Ham had an immediate chance to equalise but Jarrod Bowen’s powerful effort, after he outpaced Cristian Romero, was well saved by home goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Spurs substitute Son Heung-min scored four minutes after coming on when he raced onto Harry Kane’s through ball and slotted a finish past Lukasz Fabianski.

The Hammers would have moved above both Bournemouth and Everton with a draw, but instead, remain 18th as they suffered their first defeat in five matches in all competitions.

Tottenham moved one point ahead of Newcastle, although Eddie Howe’s side, beaten 2-0 at home by Liverpool on Saturday, have a game in hand.

Tottenham had assistant manager Cristian Stellini back in charge with Antonio Conte resting after his recent gallbladder surgery.

Conte had been on the touchline for the recent games against Leicester and AC Milan, but subsequently said he had rushed his recovery and was not ready for a full-time return.