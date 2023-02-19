The Matchday 18 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some surprising results.

At the Akoon Park at Tarkwa, Medeama SC defeated Legon Cities with a 2-0 win on Friday.

Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Kotoku Royals.

Asante Kotoko travelled to the Nana Kronmansah Park to play Nsoatreman FC but after 90 minutes of action, the game ended in a stalemate.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak suffered a 2-0 defeat against Aduana Stars. The win means Aduana have extended their lead at the top of the league log.

Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park defeated Great Olympics 3-0.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale United pipped Karela United by a lone goal.

Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu continued their impressive home run as they stunned Bibiani Gold Stars by a lone goal.

FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex stunned Real Tamale United 3-0.

King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium suffered a 1-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea.

Full Results:

Medeama SC 2-0 Legon Cities

Accra Lions 1-1 Kotoku Royals

Nsoatreman FC 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak 0-2 Aduana FC

Bechem United 3-0 Great Olympics

Tamale City FC 1-0 Karela United

Dreams FC 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

FC Samartex 3-0 Real Tamale United

King Faisal 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Aduana Stars, Bechem United, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak complete the top four with King Faisal, Tamale City and Kotoku Royals sitting in the drop zone after matchday 18 games.

Table below: