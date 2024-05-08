Director of Legal Affairs at Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Sarfo has disclosed that, Samuel Boadu is fully focused on defeating Hearts of Oak.

Boadu, now in charge of Berekum Chelsea, will face his former club in the final game of Matchday 29 at the Golden City Park.

During his tenure at Hearts of Oak, Boadu led the team to claim five trophies in two years before his surprising departure from the club.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Oduro Sarfo, a former Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea said, Boadu is eager and determined to secure a victory against his former side.

“Samuel Boadu is a professional coach and he is prepared to face Hearts of Oak. He was disappointed with the loss to Legon Cities, but he is ready for Hearts of Oak and is determined to win” Oduro Sarfo stated in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.