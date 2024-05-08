The University of Professional Studies (UPSA), is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of its students in response to reports of robberies near its campus.

These incidents are often linked to the absence of functional street lights, plunging the surroundings into darkness at night.

Both students and local residents have voiced concerns over the heightened security risks arising from the lack of adequate lighting in the area.

Isabella Shamo Lokko Bukari, a UPSA student, has expressed concerns about the situation, citing numerous instances of attacks and phone snatching.

She underscored the pressing need for swift action to mitigate the security threats faced by students and residents living in proximity to the university.

“People’s phones getting snatched and people actually getting attacked on the road just because there’s no street light and I think it’s a very serious threat to both our lives and properties and I think something should be done about it” she bemoaned.

In response to the security challenges, the Dean of Graduate Studies at UPSA, Samuel Antwi, said they have asked the Police to enhance safety along the stretch.

He said they are also collaborating with stakeholders to prevent the incessant robbery incidents.

“For the safety of students we’ve had discussions with the IGP, a former student of this university, so he really has this school at heart so, he himself was on the stretch one midnight. He stayed there between 11:pm and 1:am and currently, there are Police patrols on the stretch.

