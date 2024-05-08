The Ashanti Regional Security Council has taken decisive steps to tackle the issue of stray cattle roaming the streets of Kumasi.

During a press conference, the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah revealed the formation of a specialized task force dedicated to resolve the problem.

According to the Minister, the initiative aims to reclaim the city from the intrusion of these wandering animals.

Speaking after inspecting newly planted trees as part of the Green Ghana Day campaign, he emphasized the negative impact of cattle roaming freely on the region’s efforts to promote greenery.

He said the task force will prevent the cattle from destroying the trees planted in the capital.

Mr. Mensah assured that the allocated budget would cover the expenses of the task force for an initial period of one year, with the possibility of renewal based on resource availability.

“You know, it is not easy to catch a cow. It is extremely difficult, so we are going to get some of those people who are good at it to do the work for us. We are going to engage them, we will pay them, and it will be their responsibility to ensure that the trees that we planted will not be destroyed by the cattle.

“We will pay them during the period that is for a whole year, and if it is possible to have adequate resources to sustain it, then we sustain them the following year too,” he said.

