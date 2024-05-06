The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has expressed concerns over destruction being caused by stray cattle in the metropolis.

In this regard, the Council has announced it will begin taking custody of these animals left unconfined by their owners.

In an interview, the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah said the animals continue to destroy trees planted to beautify parts of the region.

“We have tried to regreen Kumasi to bring back the garden city that we all knew, unfortunately, we are disturbed by cattle. Almost all the trees we planted in 2023 have been destroyed.

“This time we are going to take stringent action against the owners. We’re going to engage people who are good at catching stray cattle, we will pay them within that period, and they will ensure that the trees are not destroyed by cattle,”he warned in an interview on Accra-based Citi News.