Nomadic herders residing in KpareKpare, Anyabor, and Chamber-Akura in the Krachi East municipality of the Oti Region fell victim to an attack by enraged youth.

A significant number of residences and immovable assets belonging to these herders and their families were set ablaze and demolished.

The incident unfolded as a group of Fulani migrants, originating from Adaklu Anyigbe in the Volta Region, journeyed to KpareKpare, seeking settlement.

The infuriated local youth claimed that the herders were disrupting their farming activities by allowing their cattle to graze freely.

They argued that the arrival of the Fulani migrants would exacerbate the existing challenges.

A Kia truck transporting the Fulani herders, along with their wives and cattle, faced an attack, compelling them to retreat to their hometown.

The assault resulted in 16 individuals sustaining severe injuries, and six cattle lost their lives.

Prompt intervention by the police and other security agencies helped restore calm in the area.

Addressing the situation on Adom News, Abdulrahman Jallow, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the region, expressed concern over the attacks and the killing of the animals.

He urged the police to step in, apprehend the culprits responsible for this brutal act and emphasized that Fulani herders should not be unfairly targeted without provocation, emphasizing that they are not inherently bad people.