The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a Fulani herdsman.

The suspects, John Dakurah, Numbuzie Chawinaa and Tankpare Sylvester are being held for the murder of the deceased, Demo Jeti, who was reportedly killed in a bush at Kuntaali village.

A statement, issued by the Police in the Region, said “preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased took his cattle to the Kuntaali bush for grazing in the morning of 1st July 2022, but only the cattle returned home later that day without him.

“The lifeless body of the deceased was later found lying in between Chari and Kuntaali villages.”

The body was deposited at the Regional Hospital, Wa for autopsy and later handed over to the deceased’s family for burial.

Meanwhile, police say the suspects are currently in police custody and will be arraigned shortly to face justice.