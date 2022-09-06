The Eastern Regional Police Command has declared the boyfriends of two Junior High School (JHS) girls found dead at the roadside in the Okrakwadwo community in the Okere District of the Eastern Region wanted.

The boyfriends, as gathered, have gone into hiding.

The girls, who have been identified as Yvonne Ansaah and Esther Oye were both 16-year-old JHS 2 and 3 pupils.



They left home last week Monday evening to visit their boyfriends at Mintakrom also known as Mile 14 near Koforidua and were found dead at midnight at the roadside.

According to reports, one of the boyfriends sent a text message at 11:06 pm questioning one of the girls why she came to his house without calling him.

The girls were lying motionless beside each other at the roadside with serious head injuries at that midnight.

There were no bruises on their bodies to suggest they were knocked down by a vehicle or involved in an accident as speculated.

It is believed they were killed by their assailants before depositing them at the roadside.

The bodies have been deposited at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital and Regional Hospital in Koforidua morgues, pending an autopsy.

Police sources also indicated that a lady in the Okrakwadwo community was called by one of the boyfriends of the victims to inform her the girls have been involved in an accident and had also run away.

The autopsy is expected to be conducted on Thursday as the Police have declared the suspects wanted.