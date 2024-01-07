There is tension in Akyem Asene due to the sudden arrival of an extensive police force, consisting of 125 heavily armed officers from nearby regions, along with numerous vehicles and motorbikes.

The deployment appears excessive, as there’s no apparent conflict justifying such a robust police presence.

These officers are stationed at various key locations in the town, including the durbar ground, the queen’s residence, and the principal streets.

In an interview with Graphic Online, Chief Superintendent Daniel Amoako, a leader among the troops in Oda, decided not to say anything.

Instead, he said to ask the National Police Headquarters about why the personnel were sent there. An attempt to get information from the police headquarters officer about the police deployment did not work out.

When asked to talk to Nana Kodua Asiedu, the Abakomahene of Asene and Acting Adontenhene of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, he said that the troop deployment was because of the destooled Asenehene, Nana Karikari Apau.

Mr Asiedu blamed Nana Karikari Apau for false accusations, allegedly prompting the police deployment.

He noted that influential chiefs were invited to the Oda Divisional Police Headquarters to discuss the forthcoming out-dooring of Asene’s new queen mother, Nana Agyeiwaa Agyekumwaa, slated for Saturday in Asene.

At the meeting, the Divisional Police Command proposed postponing the ceremony due to inadequate security personnel, a suggestion the chiefs accepted.

After consulting with Alex Incoom, the District Chief Executive for Asene-Manso-Akroso, the chiefs were informed about an upcoming meeting with the District Security Committee (DISEC) on January 10, 2024, to decide on a new date for the out-dooring ceremony. The Chiefs consented to attend this meeting to reschedule the event.

Despite recommendations from both the police and DISEC to postpone the out-dooring event, a considerable number of heavily armed police personnel were deployed in the town on Saturday.