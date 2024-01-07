The Electoral Commission (EC) has served notice of conducting elections on Tuesday, January 9, to resolve the ties in the election results recorded during the recently concluded district-level elections.

The run-off will be held in 20 Electoral Areas for Assembly Members and 41 Electoral Areas for Unit Committee Members across the country.

Director of Electoral Services at the EC Dr Serebour Quaicoe said the election was to break the tie as some electoral areas across the country produced the same results for Assembly and Unit Committee Members.

Speaking to JoyNews, he said, “For some of the district assemblies we could not declare a winner because there was a tie at the first position.

“So once there is a tie or there is a draw you can not give it to any of them so we had to re-run the election.

“We have 12 of such electoral areas where nobody won because they have the same number of votes.”

At the unit committee level, he explained some electoral areas tied for the fifth position, therefore it was necessary to re-run elections.

“Then the unit committee we were supposed to elect five people and there too at the fifth position there was a tie and once there was a tie it meant that four elected candidates and we could not declare the fifth because two people were the for the fifth position. So we need to break that tie.

“That is why we are doing the re-run so we get the fifth candidate elected for the unit committee and the clear winner for the assembly election,” he added.

He added that the election was per the District Level Elections Regulations, 2015 (C.I. 8.1).