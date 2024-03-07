Some residents in Accra are calling on authorities to compel herdsmen to exercise better control and responsibility in managing their cattle.

According to them, the unrestrained movement of cattle on the streets is posing a significant discomfort, as they graze indiscriminately, creating unsanitary conditions and affecting traffic flow.

Speaking during an interview on Joy FM‘s Super Morning Show, residents discussed the challenge of cattle wandering in their communities.

A caller from Oyibi pointed out the problems arising from cattle moving freely on the streets and grazing in unexpected areas.

“You will find cattle grazing at places you don’t expect to see them. We are finished, a lot is going wrong that you don’t know who to go to complain in solving the problem, and people are being paid to solve some of these problems and yet the problems are becoming unbecoming. I don’t really know where we have gotten as a country, it’s a shame,“ he said on March 7.

Another Tema resident who called in, noted that the cattle graze extensively along the Tema Dawhenya road, reaching the T-zones, and are spread throughout the area, which is affecting their lives.

“We have district chief executives in this country, we have leaders, and individuals have brought their cattle and they graze anywhere they want to do it.“

It seems Accra has been grouped into three categories- those in the upper class, the middle class and those down there. I wish those people who rear the cattle would take them to the people living around Airport and East Legon, there we will see what the authorities will do.” said Abeiku from Dome.

He emphasised that once we elect leaders into power, they tend to relocate from their local areas to the cities, subsequently overlooking the issues prevalent in their hometowns.

Martha from Tema pointed out that the cattle roam freely, leaving their faeces everywhere they go, which poses a significant concern for the community.

“When you come to even the main road to Harbour, around Community 7 you will see them loitering without even no one assisting them, and it’s very bad, every day some of us we have to use stones to chase them away just to clear them off the road, because it’s a busy road.

“They use their faeces to litter everywhere which is very bad,” she added.

