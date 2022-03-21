As part of efforts to save forest reserves in the Bono Region from depletion, the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly is adopting a new strategy.

‘Shoot to kill’, they believe will solve the yearlong battle with the Fulani herdsmen who keep increasing their flock to destroy the forest reserve and farms.

The Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Evans Kusi Boadum, revealed this on Beyi W’ano, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

There are seven forest reserves in the Bono region including Banda, Tain, Wenchi and Sunyani West.

However, about 10,000 cattle have ravaged five of these forest reserves in the Bono region.

This development has threatened government’s Green Ghana project aimed at reducing depletion of Ghana’s forest cover.

All attempts through engagement and dialogue with the herdsmen mainly from Burkina Faso and Mali to move their cattle from the forest have proven futile.

Based on this backdrop, the Sunyani West MCE has resolved to adopt the ‘shoot and kill’ strategy to deter the herdsmen.

According to him, the forest reserves from August 2021 were destroyed by the activities of the herdsmen and cattle which are increasing every day.

Mr Boadum said even the grace period given the herdsmen to move the cattle from all the forest reserves to reduce destruction has fallen on death ears.

Rather, he claimed they order the cattle to charge on the taskforce sent to the forest to evict them.

The Sunyani West MCE said he is now compelled to order security personnel to shoot at the cattle when the herdsmen command them to charge on them.

Mr Boadum appealed for support, especially for the taskforce to motivate them to work to protect Ghana’s forest reserves.