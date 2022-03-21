In support of the “Keeping Ashanti Region Clean and Green” agenda, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) has presented 13 brand new state-of-the-art-waste collection trucks to district assemblies in the Greater Kumasi Area of the Ashanti Region.

The waste management trucks will help address the problem of lack of adequate garbage trucks and also ensure effective and efficient management of waste in the Greater Kumasi area.

The short but colourful ceremony, which came off at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council in Kumasi recently, was graced by a representative of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and some Metropolitan Municipal Chief Executives (MMCEs).

Receiving the trucks on behalf of the assemblies, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah, expressed that the partnership forged between his region and Zoomlion would help improve upon sanitation in the Greater Kumasi area.

He said the area was saddled with logistical constraints in the space of waste management, one of which he indicated was the lack of adequate garbage trucks.

He, therefore, commended Zoomlion for the gesture and assured that the trucks would be used for its intended purpose.

“Now we will see sanitation in Greater Kumasi and its environs improved,” he averred.

Furthermore, he said the gesture will boost the “Keeping Ashanti Region Clean and Green” project, thus describing the gesture from Zoomlion as “very timely.”

“Together with His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, all Metropolitan Municipal, District Assemblies, Nananom and the people of Ashanti Region, we will ensure the proper use of the trucks and tricycles to promote a cleaner and beautiful Kumasi,” Mr. Osei-Mensah again assured.

To this end, Hon. Osei-Mensah entreated residents in Kumasi and its environs to get involved in making the region clean and green.

The Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, reiterated his group’s commitment to ensure that the Akufo-Addo’s vision of ensuring a clean Ghana is achieved.

He promised that Zommlion will also make available tipping tricycles and aggressively help promote the One Million Bin agenda all in an effort to ensure a clean Greater Kumasi area