Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh, has once again lashed out at Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, over her continuous absence from parliamentary duties.



According to the Nsawam Adoagyiri Member of Parliament (MP), he cannot fathom why Miss Safo will punish the government in such a manner.



To him, the party has done a lot which Miss Safo needs to be grateful for than to repay them in this fold and hold them to ransom.



Reports were rife that Miss Safo, who has been in the US since August 2021, is asking for the Deputy Majority Leader job in Parliament as a condition for her return to the country.



Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, when asked about it indicated he is not aware of such demands.



But in a new development, Mr Annoh-Dompreh has stated he will not relent if it is his position his colleague wants.



“What wrong have we done for her to treat us this way? I have vowed that if she wants my position as the Chief Whip, she can say it and I will give it to her and stay away,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.



He added his colleague should tread cautiously, stating her actions do not speak well for her political career.



“If she has a conscience, she must rethink her decision. She is not punishing the government but herself and if I were her, with where issues have gotten to, I would set apart a whole day and weep,” he bemoaned.