Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, says he is not aware Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is asking for his job in Parliamentary Leadership as a condition for her return to the country.

The Dome Kwabenya MP has been in the US since the House resumed sittings this year hampering efforts of the Majority to push through the controversial E-Levy which has been widely criticised.

Speaking on PM Express with Evans Mensah, the Effutu MP said he had not heard that Adwoa Safo wants his job.“Where is your Dome Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo?”, Evans Mensah asked. “I’m not discussing her”, Afenyo-Markin retorted on JoyNews.

When the host quizzed further about why the E-levy bill has not currently been tabled before Parliament, and whether that had anything to do with the absence of the Dome Kwabenya MP, Mr Afenyo-Markin answered that the government was still engaging.

As to whether this engagement includes Adwoa Safo, Mr Afenyo-Markin said, “we are engaging”, a response he repeated until Evans Mensah asked if he had heard about Kennedy Agyapong’s claims.

“I don’t want to comment on that matter, I haven’t heard about it and I’m not supposed to hear about everything,” the Effutu MP answered on Wednesday.

Madam Safo served as Deputy Majority Leader between 2017 and 2021 but was replaced by Alexander Afenyo-Markin when the NPP retained its majority in parliament by a slender margin bolstered by an independent MP.

The absence of the Dome Kwabenya MP is said to be seriously affecting the majority side and its ability to do government business in the House, particularly the e-levy which has not been officially tabled since last year.