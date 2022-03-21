Chief Executive Officer of Afia Radio Sunshine in Cologne, Afia Pokuaa, has dismissed calls for the removal of Henrietta Lamptey as head of the Births and Deaths registry.

According to her, Madam Lamptey has been one of the pillars of affirmative action, hence President Nana Akufo-Addo must retain her.

Madam Pokuaa made the clarion call on Asempa FM’s Aburokyire Nkommo, stating it was on behalf of Ghanaian women Abroad.

“Women of today are no longer to be in the kitchen. I strongly recommend this position to only women as we understand Labour at birth. She is not going to work alone, the department has competent staff and also the government has to give every resource to achieve her dreams.

“We need a woman who will encourage women to register their children at birth or before the child turns one year which is free. We need a woman who can consult the Imams to register their death before being buried,” she said.

To her, President Nana Akufo-Addo is a listening President and they trust him to do the right thing.

“What powers do CLOGSAG, Executive Secretary, Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo have to tell the Government of Ghana and the Minister of Local Government to reverse, Mrs Henrietta Lamptey’s appointment because it’s unlawful? Are you the government advisor or member of the Council of State?” she quizzed.

Madam Pokuaa also called on female advocacy groups including the Women Caucus in parliament, the Ministry of Gender, women organisations in Ghana among others to resist the calls for Madam Lamptey’s removal.

Meanwhile, she charged women appointed into higher positions to justify the inclusion of more women to pave way for more females.