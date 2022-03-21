Former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Obed Yao Asamoah, says former President John Mahama’s running mate in the 2020 general election was unable to make an impact in the Central Region.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Benjamin Akakpo on Monday, he said under Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s watch; the NDC lost a seat in her home Region.

“The lady who is a running mate to Mahama lost the Central Region in the last election. Lost a whole constituency,” the former Attorney-General said.

Dr Asamoah, however, did not disclose what constituency the opposition party lost.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost nine of its parliamentary seats to the opposition NDC which swept 13 out of the Region’s 23 seats with nine of them being new, snatched from the NPP.

Prior to the 2020 general election, the NPP had 19 seats while the opposition NDC held four parliamentary seats in the Region.

According to him, this could pose a danger for the party in the 2024 general elections should the governing NPP select Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, to run on the party’s ticket in the 2024 general election.

“Alan Kyerematen is a factor to consider. He could win. If he does, it poses a threat to the NDC in the Central region. Because his mother’s side is from Central Region.”

Dr Asamoah believes “there has to be some fresh thinking” in the opposition party.

“There could be some amends we make to make her succeed. But for now, she didn’t make an impact,” he stated.

Dr Asamoah further disclosed that the gains made by the NDC in the previous election were all in the country’s capitals.

In Accra, he said the disagreement between government and spare parts dealers worked in favour of the NDC.

“They (spare parts dealers) thought that the taxation against them was too much. A lot of them supported the NDC. We were prepared to allow Okada. That was also a significant factor against the NPP,” he added.