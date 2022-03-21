The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has urged the support of the Minority in Parliament for the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

According to the Nsawam Adoagyiri Member of Parliament, the passage of the controversial bill will enhance the chances of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win power in 2024 if it is indeed a bad thing for Ghanaians

Addressing the media in Parliament, he explained that the NDC has realised that the E-Levy is going to assist government to generate enough funds to bring more developments to Ghanaians, hence their fierce resistance.

Mr Dompreh said Ghanaians should be assured that the E-Levy would be approved in due course in order to bring the best with respect to good roads, youth employment and boost in the 1D1F among others.

The Chief Whip stressed he was surprised at the posture of the Minority on the E-levy after supporting other policies.