Even the most sex-positive folks can find themselves feeling confused and uncertain when reflecting on the arousing, erotic mental images — otherwise known as sexual fantasies.

Everyone has fantasies, whether they want to admit to them or not. Some fantasies come true, others are simply in the mind.

Either way, learning the sexual fantasies of men means that you’re able to connect with the guy in your life a little better and perhaps show him a seriously good time between the sheets too.

Bondage

Men imagine tying up their partners and making love to them. They dream about bondage and have a sadist side to them which they explore in their fantasies.

Many men want to have aggressive sex once in a blue moon and do it how certain websites show it or even movies explore it.

Spanking is another part of bondage sex that arouses men. It gives them the confidence of being the one in control of their partner’s sexual arousal.

Threesome

Sex with two women or two men with a voluptuous woman are variations men often fantasize about even if they chicken out when the time comes for the real performance.

Some men even want to watch their partner do it with another woman and perhaps have a passive role.

In public

Making out and doing it in public is another fantasy most men and even women have. That adrenaline rush they get when they fear someone can walk in anytime, arouses them.

The risk of getting caught is there in almost 82% of both men’s and women’s imagination as per a study. Breaking the rules and daring to be someone they are not is what works for them.

Roleplay

Men love roleplay. It is great for men when the women characters they imagine getting off on, come to them in person.

They enjoy their partner acting like someone they always thought of.

Be it a maid in black and white uniform, a food delivery woman, a teacher, a doctor or a masseuse, some movie character, etc.