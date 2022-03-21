Jordan Ayew is a doubt for Ghana’s upcoming final playoffs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria after testing positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

Ayew missed Palace’s 4-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

It is unclear if the 30-year-old will recover in time to report to camp for Ghana’s first-leg meeting against Nigeria in the playoff of the qualifiers.

However, he is expected to recover to team up with the rest of his teammates ahead of the return game.

The game is scheduled to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 25, 2022.

Black Stars will travel to Abuja for the return leg on March 29, 2022, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December.

The playing body will depart Accra for Kumasi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, to begin preparation for the game.

Ghana will hold their first training session on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, ahead of the crucial encounter.

Some of the players touched down in the country yesterday with the last batch expected in the country by Monday night, March 21, 2022, ahead of the upcoming final play-offs.

The Super Eagles, according to reports, arrived in Ghana with a chartered flight for the crucial game.