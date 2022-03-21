Reggae & Dancehall musician Ras Kuuku has questioned the credibility of the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) after they nominated Joe Mettle in the Artiste of the Year category.

According to him, he cannot fathom why Joe Mettle has over the years been nominated in the category when his works doesn’t amount to the value for him to be honoured as such.

The nominees in the tight category were King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, KiDi and Joe Mettle.

Talking further on the Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Ras Kuuku said Joe Mettle’s Ye Obua Mi song can never be rated over Fameye’s Praise song, hence its apt for Fameye to be in the Artiste of the Year category and not Joe Mettle.

Earlier, Ras Kuuku took to his social media pages to query if the VGMA award scheme belongs to Joe Mettle only.

Everyone did well but in terms of Joe Mettle we want to know what he actually did for him to be there. Just like when he won Artiste of the Year years ago. I never knew him until he won it at that time.

Joe Mettle did nothing last year and it’s a fact. I’m not supposed to listen to gospel songs before I know a hit song.

According to Ras Kuuku, the VGMA board failed to nominate his Fakye song though he was the most active Reggae/Dancehall musician.

The board said I did nothing so I wasn’t nominated. If you are not being nominated it means your work didn’t catch up to what they are looking for. I filed for nomination for my Fakye song.

Can you tell me Joe Mettle’s hit song…? My Fakye was released around June, July last year and I filed for Reggae Dancehall song of the Year. I can see most of the reggae dancehall DJs complaining.

Is it because it is bashing the politicians? I am not complaining about mine. When I saw Artiste of the Year and I saw Joe Mettle without Fameye…Which of Joe Mettle’s songs can match Fameye’s Praise? Joe Mettle is a good composer but the truth is what did he do to win that?

Joe Mettle being in the Artiste of the Year category is an insult to all musicians in Ghana – Ras Kuuku. Didn’t Fameye work last year? That Praise song isn’t it big enough to be in the Artiste of the Year?

