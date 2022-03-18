Pressure group, #FixTheCountry Movement, has expressed its excitement following the release of their convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, on Thursday, March, 17, 2022.

He was arrested on February 11, 2022, over claims that he had threatened to organise a coup if the government went ahead to pass the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy.

He was subsequently put before the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, where he was slapped with a treason felony charge.



Attempts to get him a bail proved futile as the presiding judge at the District Court, Her Honour Eleanor Barnes, said she did not have the jurisdiction to grant bail.



After a brush with the law and back and forth over bail, Mr Barker-Vormawor was granted a GH₵2 million bail on Wednesday, March 16.

Notwithstanding the bail granted, he was to wait another 24 hours to meet his bail conditions before being finally released on Thursday.

In his first post, Mr Barker-Vormawor shared the emoji of a pair of eyes.

Mr Barker-Vormawor’s post, after nine hours, generated ‘1.9K’ likes, 916 comments and 98 shares on Facebook.







