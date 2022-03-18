The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has reconnected power at the Accra sports stadium, 48 hours after it was cut off due to debt owed.

On Tuesday, ECG National Taskforce disconnected the power supply to the stadium over a debt to the tune of GH¢508,000.00.

It was part of an operation in the capital at institutions that are yet to settle their debts including Ghana Airports Company Limited and parts of the Kotoka International Airport.

Joy Sports understands the power cut was restored this morning at the stadium after some payments were made but the ECG will not hesitate to disconnect again should authorities fail to settle the remaining scheduled debts.

“The authorities have made some significant payments so ECG has restored supply to them,” Public Relations Officer for ECG Accra East, Mary Eshun told Joy Sports.

“Usually what happens is we engage the authorities of such institutions and then after the engagement, we will come up with a payment schedule so if they default on their part of the agreement then we have no option to cut off supply,” she warned.

Defending champions Hearts of Oak welcome AshantiGold to the venue hoping to return to winning ways following the defeat by Aduana Football Club in their last league game.

