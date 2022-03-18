Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has lambasted the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin and the Minority members in Parliament over their remarks regarding the Supreme Court’s verdict on Deputy Speakers’ right to take part in decision-making in Parliament.

On Wednesday, March 9, the Supreme Court ruled that a “Deputy Speaker is entitled to be counted as a Member of Parliament for quorum” and can “vote and take part in the decision of Parliament.”

Following the court’s decision, Mr Bagbin described the verdict as a ”reckless incursion”.

Making his submissions on Peace FM, Mr Jacobs expressed his intense dislike for the comments made by the Speaker and the turn of events in the August House of Parliament.

He said all the happenings that have characterised the Legislative House are for mere struggle for power by the NDC Minority.

According to him, the aim of the Minority is to make the governing New Patriotic Party, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, unpopular to Ghanaians, so they vote against the party in the next general election.

“It’s a struggle for power. That this is the strategy, let’s go ahead and do it so that, by 2024, Ghanaians will be fed up with the NPP and the NPP is also making little [little] mistakes which they can’t manage. So, it emboldens the opposition but, strictly speaking, the government is doing its best,” he stated.

Mr Jacobs called on Ghanaians not to be deceived by the political struggle but rather to unite behind a common goal.

“This is now time for us, as Ghanaians, to come together as one and make sure this nation survives,” he said.