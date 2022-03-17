FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has finally been released from police custody after meeting his bail requirements.

A member of the movement, Felicity Nelson, who made this known on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Thursday, said he was released around 2:40pm.

“He has just been released like two minutes ago and he is doing very well as we speak. Oliver Baker-Vormawor is in high spirit after his release. He’s fine for now. We don’t know why the police kept holding Oliver Baker Vormawor after meeting all the bail conditions,” she made this known after being asked by the show host the whereabouts of the FixTheCountry convener.

The Tema High Court, presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, granted Mr Barker-Vormawor bail in the sum of Two Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 2,000,000.00) with two sureties.

As part of the bail conditions, the Court ordered that one of the sureties should deposit his document covering the landed property within the jurisdiction of the Court.

Pursuant to the orders of the Court, the Police took the accused person to the Court to execute the bail.

At the court, the Registrar informed the Police that he had submitted the document presented by the sureties to the Lands Commission for verification and he was therefore unable to proceed with the execution of the bail until a response was received from the Lands Commission.

Oliver is finally out.



He has reunited with #FixTheCountry activists



As a result, the Police could not release the embattled FixTheCountry convener on bail as granted by the Tema High Court.

Consequently, the accused person was taken back into custody to await the completion of the bail processes by the High Court Registrar.

But Madam Nelson believes the police acted in bad faith in dealing with Mr Barker-Vormawor’s case.

To her, regardless of whatever is happening, the movement will never back down but ensure the right thing is done.