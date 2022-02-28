The Ashaiman District Court on Monday ordered the removal of #FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, from its premises.

This was after the youth activist had engaged in heated exchanges with Magistrate Eleanor Barnes Botwe.

His lawyers, led by Justice Srem Sai, had made an inquiry on the authority of the court to deal with matters that affect the liberty of Mr Barker-Vormawor.

“Whether this court has the jurisdiction to determine the personal liberty for there is no point in bringing the prisoner to a court for his personal liberty to be decided when that court has no capacity or jurisdiction to determine this,” he said.

State Prosecutor ASP Sylvestre Asare responded that the case was at the right forum since the charge of treason felony levelled against him is an indictable offence.

ALSO READ:

Oliver Barker-Vormawor allegedly calls off hunger strike in detention

Akoto Ampaw reacts to treason felony charge against Oliver Barker-Vormawor

#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor allegedly denied access to family, lawyers

Trial of such cases, he argued, must commence at the District Court.

The Magistrate then reminded Mr Barker-Vormawor’s legal team that she had earlier ruled that she had the mandate to remand the accused person and that if they wanted to make a request for bail, the appropriate forum is the High Court.

It was at this point that the youth activist, who was standing less than 50 meters away from the Magistrate, blurted out

“We have not asked for bail”.

The Magistrate urged him to remain silent and two officers moved closer to urge the accused persons to remain calm. This did not get the accused to remain silent as he continued:

“We have not asked for bail. This is a kangaroo process. The bench has not covered itself in glory. I am not going to glorify a sham.”

The Magistrate urged the lawyers to restrain the accused person but the youth activist blurted out again.

“This process is a sham.”

The Magistrate then ordered his removal from the court. He was swiftly whisked away into a police van stationed outside the court.