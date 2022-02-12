The #FixTheCountry Movement is alleging one of its conveners, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has not been granted access to his lawyers or family close to 24 hours after his arrest.

Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested on Friday over a Facebook post that announced a plot to stage a coup should the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) be passed.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori.

The statement, among other things, said the arrest was effected by the Tema Regional Police Command but did not state where exactly he was taken to.

But according to the group, the family and lawyers followed up upon the police statement to the Tema Regional Headquarters but could not locate him or know about his condition.

ALSO READ:

They noted in a statement the last time they heard from him was at 5:29 pm on Friday when he informed them of his arrest.

Read the full statement below: