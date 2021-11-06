The final funeral rites of late former Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda has been scheduled for February 11 to 13, 2022.

The ceremony is expected to take place at Navrongo in the Upper East Region.

Mr Adda passed on on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at a hospital in Accra after a short ailment.

The deceased was also a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Navrongo Central in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The late Adda first entered Parliament in 2003 after winning the Navrongo Central parliamentary seat in a by-election after the death of then sitting MP, John Achuliwor and subsequently retained his seat in the 2004 general election and served in various capacities under the Kufuor administration.

He retained the seat in 2008 when the NPP lost the general election and lost it in 2012 to the National Democratic Congress candidate Mark Woyongo.

He, however, won it back in the 2016 election but lost it in the NPP’s parliamentary primary ahead of the 2020 election.