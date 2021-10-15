President Nana Akufo-Addo has joined scores of Ghanaians to mourn late former Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda.

Mr Adda, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, passed on on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Sources indicate he died at a hospital in Accra after a short ailment.

Reacting to the death in a Facebook post, the President eulogised the work he did as a politician for his constituents and the country.

According to the President, the late Mr Adda was diligent and forthright, virtues he stated the deceased would be remembered for.

ALSO READ:

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, he also prayed for God’s strength upon them in these trying times.

Read the full post below: