Budding Nigerian artiste, Omah Lay, pulled a stunner at his concert when he ordered one of the patrons to exit the premises.

The artiste, who is currently on a tour in different cities in America – and almost all of them sold out – was performing at his most recent concert when he spotted the fan standing still, not participating.

He asked the female fan why she was nonchalant, and her response was ” I don’t know you and I don’t know the song”.

The Godly hitmaker immediately stopped singing, and replied: “Then you shouldn’t be on the front row”.

After seconds of evaluation, he denied the fan a second chance and asked her to leave the concert she had bought ticket for.

Prior to his tour, Omah Lay expressed anticipation for his international performance, after the COVID-19-led lockdown period led to the suspension of all events.

He had once hinted that he would jump into the crowd to display his excitement. This, many believe, could be the cause of him sending out the fan who seemed to be dulling his vibe.

Meanwhile, Omah Lay is not the first Nigerian act to send a fan out; Burna Boy once refunded a fan’s fee after asking her to leave his concert for the same reason.

Omah Lay, however, continued the performance for the many fans who needed value for their money. He even proceeded to sign autographs on t-shirts.