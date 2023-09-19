Nigerian artiste, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has revealed that his sudden fame affected his mental health.

Speaking during the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast, the ‘Soso Crooner’ stated he struggled at first with fame but found his balance later.

“It was a jump; at first I struggled, and it put me in a bad mental state because I was still trying to learn my ways. However, with time, I got more comfortable and learned that I’m running my race and that I should move at my own pace.”

“There was pressure. You don’t expect to move from one crappy laptop or spending all your life in the studio to being a global superstar. It’s just like they brought you from just starting music production to this right here (points at equipment in the studio): ‘You go lost’.”

“As soon as I learned and realised that, I became much stronger and started to enjoy my life more,” the Soso hitmaker said.

Omah Lay also stated he had no issues coming out to the public to talk about his vulnerabilities.

“If I can put my vulnerabilities in my song, then I can talk about them. My music is all about my real-life experiences, and I know everybody in the world is listening to it.”

Omah Lay, who is known for songs such as Soweto, Forever, Understand, Godly and Bad Influence, once opened up about being suicidal and depressed.

