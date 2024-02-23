Nigerian singer, Omah Lay has given a shoutout to the female fan he danced with during his performance at the Eventim Apollo in London on Tuesday during the European leg of his “Boy Alone Tour”.

Recall Omah Lay had sparked controversies on social media after footage of him dancing with a female fan on stage spread online.

The duo danced to his song “Bend You,” with the female fan allegedly abandoning his boyfriend in the stands to go on stage and dance seductively with the singer.

In a video, the singer was urged to shout out to the fan, who was identified as Fafa.

The singer obliged.

“Give Fafa a shoutout, that’s your fan.”

Omah Lay responded: “Fafa, that’s her name? Fafa, I love you.”

Omah Lay, in an interview in 2023, revealed that he hasn’t experienced love in a relationship.

The ‘Soso’ crooner stated this in an interview with H Steph.

Omah Lay stated that only his family has shown him love unconditionally.

He stressed that, love in relationships is just a charade to survive.

He said, “What is love? That’s one that I have been searching for. I feel like I haven’t experienced love.

“Apart from my family; my mum, my brothers, people I have been with since I was kid that really love me. There’s this unconditional love, they just love you for whatever. I feel like you can only get that from your mum.

“But love in relationships, I don’t know bro because it feels like everybody loves you to survive.”

