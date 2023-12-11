Talented Nigerian singer, Omah Lay has opened up about his life and past experiences during an interview with BBC Radio Capital Xtra in London, United Kingdom.

The renowned artiste, born Stanley Omah Didia, reflected on his life journey, expressing contentment with most of the decisions he’s made, except for one particular regret – dating his ex-girlfriend.

Though he did not go into details on his ordeal, he revealed his relationship with a lady named Bright gravely affected his mental health.

In the interview, he stated categorically that he wished he did not meet or have an affair with her.

However, he acknowledged that his past choices had significantly contributed to shaping the man he is today.

“What my present self will tell myself ten years ago, I will say, ‘I’m proud of you, bro. I’m proud of all the decisions you’re making right now.'”

He continued, “I’m proud how hard you’re working right now because I know this whole thing didn’t start now. It started a long time ago. I am 26, I started hustling since I was about 13. Yeah, I will say, I’m proud of you. I’m proud of all the decisions you’ve made. Just keep doing it.’ I don’t think there is anything that I would have changed. Oh! I think one particular babe, her name is Bright. I would’ve dodged that babe. But it’s fine.”