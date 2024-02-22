Nigerian singer, Omah Lay has taken social media by storm following his recent concert at the Eventim Apollo in London, where he delivered an electrifying performance that left fans buzzing.

After a hiatus due to mental health struggles, Omah Lay made a triumphant return to the stage, eager to reconnect with his fans.

The concert was filled with high energy, captivating stagecraft, and an enthusiastic crowd, but it was a particular moment that stole the spotlight.

During his performance of the hit song “Bend You,” Omah Lay invited a female fan onstage to join him as a vixen which she eagerly accepted despite being accompanied by her lover.

As the silhouette curtains dropped, Omah Lay stripped his shirt and began to sensually interact with the lady, while she reciprocated by twerking in sync with the song’s lyrics.

The steamy performance left many in awe, with the audience captivated by the chemistry between Omah Lay and the fan.

However, reports emerged that the fan’s partner was less than pleased with the onstage antics, and reportedly ended their relationship.

Despite the controversy, Omah Lay’s performance has dominated social media discussions, with fans applauding his talent and stage presence.