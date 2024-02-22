The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has warned of potential boycott or blacklisting of specific areas in response to escalating attacks on firefighters.

This announcement comes after an incident on Saturday, February 10, in Konongo, where angry residents assaulted some fire officers for responding late to a fire scene, resulting in the destruction of a fire engine.

The GNFS Public Relations Officer ADO 1, Alex King Nartey, in ,an interview on Citi TV disclosed that outdated equipment significantly contributes to delays in response times.

He stressed that, majority of fire engines are between 15 to 20-years old, highlighting the worrisome nature of the situation.

“The unfortunate thing is that we always say that our logistics are very lacking. Most of our fire tenders are between 15, getting to 20 years old, a very worrying situation. As I speak to you now, Kasoa and Weija, their tender fighting is out of commission so if there’s any fire at Kasoa, the appliance will either have to move from Anyaa or Budumburam, that’s very bad.

“So it means that if there is any fire within the Budumburam area, and one of the Budumburam probably attended to that fire, it means we have to call a much further appliance probably from Dansoman to attend to it. So you see the little appliances that we have left, we are trying to salvage it.”

“So it becomes very appalling when they turn to put their frustration on us. So what we are deciding to do is to embark on a boycott of areas that are known to always want to attack our men because as we speak, a few days after this report was made, another attack happened to our men at Ahafo. Three or Four have been hospitalized, and I’m even hearing at Nkawie, another issue has happened,” he said.

Mr. Nartey called on government to buy new equipment and advocated for the establishment of additional fire stations in communities.

He further urged Assembly members to actively participate in educating residents about fire safety to tackle the underlying issues causing these challenges.