Actor and political figure John Dumelo graced the First Love Church in Ayawaso West Wuogon, where he participated in a vibrant worship session.

Dumelo worshipped alongside an impressive gathering of over 10,000 enthusiastic youths, while commending the church’s size and the vibrant atmosphere it fostered.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, renowned for his engaging sermons, delivered an exceptional message during the service, earning praise from Dumelo for the impactful preaching.

Dumelo extended appreciation to Dag Heward-Mills for the invitation to the church and for his insightful advice.

After service, the politician had a personal time with the man of God in his office, where they took photos for the social media community.