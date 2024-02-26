Rapper Edem has slammed Sister Derby for defending the lady who went viral for dancing with Nigerian singer, Omah Lay.

He maintained that, the young lady whose name was only given as Jesse disrespected her boyfriend.

Sister Derby, who is also known as the African Mermaid, said the lady owed no one an apology since it was just ‘two people dancing’.

“E pain me waaa say the Omah Lay concert girl come out to explain. Kai. Dancing k3k3. Youngins, not married, but taking this thing World Cup. Simple entertainment. Jamaicans will be laughing. Boys will cheat publicly and not ever dare apologise publicly. The girl do yawa by apologizing in my opinion.” She wrote on X.

Sister Derby added that, it would have been nicer for the boyfriend to be proud of the moment rather than lament about it.

“They want her to feel bad for the boy’s insecurities. Instead of him getting a dope video of her on that stage and proudly telling those around that that’s his babe (the babe that caught the star of the night (Omah Lay’s) eyes!), he’s there doing mobor mobor. Aaargh [SIC]”

But rapper, Edem disagreed with Sister Derby’s take on the matter.

According to him, to be successful in marriage, one must take relationships serious.

“If you no take relationship World Cup, you can’t take marriage World Cup… One be dress rehearsal one be show…😊 Unless you no be serious,” he wrote on X.

Edem slams Sister Derby over lady who danced with Omah Lay

MORE: