Ghanaian musician Edem, also known as Ayigbe Edem, has announced an exciting collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Gambo and American music icon Jim Jones.

They will be releasing a remix of Gambo and Edem’s hit song “Drip” on June 29, 2024.

This announcement was made by Edem at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1.

The original “Drip” song, produced by Ghanaian record producer Fortune Dane, premiered on February 26, 2021, and has been enjoying widespread airplay.

This new collaboration promises to be a popular street anthem and is expected to dominate the airwaves in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

Edem is known for his entertaining songs such as “Ma Cherie” and “Toto”, while Gambo has been making his mark in the Ghanaian music industry since 2019 with his debut single “Kwacha”.

We announced two things @GHMusicAwards “Activado” by @VrmgRecords feat @Byno_Ayoni and Myself is out..https://t.co/M9UnbHxx0m The girl who said Goget’em make u ppl find am for me 🫢 pic.twitter.com/1m5fSk9XD2 — Edem Goget’em (@iamedem) June 4, 2024

