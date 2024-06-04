One-year-old Ghanaian prodigy, Ace Liam, has been officially presented with the Guinness World Records (GWR) certificate for being the World’s Youngest Male Artist.

His mother, Chantelle Eghan, made the announcement while expressing profound gratitude to his supporters.

Ace Liam’s artistic journey, which spanned from December 15, 2023, to January 21, 2024, took place in a public exhibition of his paintings at the Museum of Science and Technology.

The GWR’s confirmation letter, which was shared with JoyNews, read: “We are thrilled to inform you that your application for Youngest artist (male) has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!”

The official certificate presentation was a proud moment for Ace Liam and his family.

His mother, Chantelle Eghan, expressed her gratitude to the Ghanaian public for their support throughout the record attempt.

She shared heartfelt photos of her son holding the prestigious certificate, symbolizing his remarkable achievement.