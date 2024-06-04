Member of Parliament for Bawku, Mahama Ayariga, has demanded that the Bank of Ghana provide specific information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Acting on instructions from the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Mr Ayariga has submitted a formal request for detailed particulars.

Among his demands is the status of the write-offs made concerning the government’s indebtedness to the Bank of Ghana.

Additionally, the former Information Minister is seeking explanations for the combined losses of approximately GHS 70 billion reported in the BoG’s financial statements for 2022 and 2023.

Mr Ayariga has also requested an update on the expenses related to the controversial head office building, noting that the costs have been escalating.

He has asked the Bank of Ghana to fulfill his demands within the seven-day period stipulated by the RTI Act.

“Detailed particulars of the status of the write-offs made in respect of Government’s indebtedness to BoG.”

“Reasons for the combined losses of circa GHS70 billion as stated in the BoG’s financial statements for 2022 and 2023,” an excerpt of his request stated.