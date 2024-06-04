Kumawood actor cum musician Lil Win may face a 5-year jail term or a fine for his involvement in a car accident that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old child.

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has said.

Lil Win was charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.

Mr. Kpebu commenting on the development in an interview on Joy FM noted that while fines are typical in such cases, imprisonment is possible, especially given the severity of the accident and the death of the 3-year-old.

“In terms of penalties, imprisonment is possible, but fines are typically imposed. However, in particularly severe cases, imprisonment can occur, and it can be up to five years,”

He emphasised the need for a stronger punishment to serve as a deterrent to reckless drivers in Ghana, where road accidents claim over 2000 lives annually.

He believes that a stricter sentence would send a strong message and promote road safety.

“We don’t often charge them with manslaughter. So, is it reckless, dangerous driving, etc.? Yes. Over the past decade, more than 2000 people have died annually in road accidents. Yet, we don’t see drivers being imprisoned for years.”

