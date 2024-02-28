Musicians Edem and Sister Derby have been trending for days on X after the latter accused him of cheating on his wife.

She claimed Edem wanted to spend quality time with her friend after the Global Citizen Festival

She wrote: “Okay since you insist, as a married man, why did you pick up my woman friend very late at night after your family was sound asleep to take her to Global Citizen and get irate when she ‘Omah-layed’ you for an A-list artiste? Is that why my Omah Lay tweet triggered you? Then sorry.”

In reaction, Edem tagged his wife and asked Sister Derby to mention the name of the lady so he can address it with facts and not insinuations.

He wrote on X: “Kindly add the name of your woman friend… So I can properly dissect the lie and provide you with facts and evidence… No coating 😊I would add handles and tags of Alibis if need be 😊#Truth not #insinuations.”

The engagement has sparked conversations on social media with fans awaiting Sister Derby’s next response.

MORE: