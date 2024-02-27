The feud between former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia is far from over.

The two were part of dignitaries in Parliament ahead of the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday Feburary 27, 2024.

However, what caught the attention of our lenses was the entrance of the NDC Chairman popularly known as General Mosquito.

As he entered the area where the dignitaries were seated, he began shaking their hands.

However, after shaking hands with Professor Mike Oquaye, who was seated next to the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, he only smiled and waved at her before moving on to former President John Mahama to shake his hand then proceeded to take his seat.

Watch attached video below

