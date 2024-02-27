National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to admit the country is in a bad place in his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Mr Gbande also wants the President to accept responsibility for mess created and apologise to Ghanaians.

Speaking on Adom FM Burning Issues, he stated the address should not as usual be a deviation but reflect the true state of Ghana’s economy.

“I expect the President to sincerely accept that he is corrupt. Accept responsibility for the mismanagement, the mess and apologise to Ghanaians for the state we are in,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver his last SONA to Parliament today, February 27, 2024, as stipulated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

During his address, the President is expected to provide updates on various sectors, including security, governance, education, health, infrastructure, and the fight against corruption.

However, Mr Gbande has appealed to the President to be candid and honest with Ghanaians.

