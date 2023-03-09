The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, says President Nana Akufo-Addo demonstrated empathy and humility during his State of the Nation Address.

According to him, the President’s empathy was a signal to parliament to unite and work together to support the country’s economic recovery tangent.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, he said, “the President demonstrated empathy because it wasn’t something that he was like ‘o Ghana I’ve done everything, why are you complaining?’ no, he was very humble.

“It was indicative of the fact that he combined humility and respect and empathy that was the first thing. And it was a sign to unify us as a House.”

President Akufo-Addo delivered his State of the Nation Address Wednesday, March 8 on the floor of Parliament where he addressed chiefly the economic challenges that have afflicted the country post-Covid-19.

However, his address has been described by some in the Minority as falsehoods and laughable.

They claim the President’s presentation on the state of the economy; the government’s debt problem as well as the Covid-19 expenditure is a misrepresentation of the true facts on the ground.

However, Dr Amoah insists the President was being honest.

“The President was very honest; he didn’t say Ghana was a heaven. … and he went further to even affirm the fact that this was global, by stating what the IMF boss said that Ghana was doing well till Covid and Russia came, which is a fact you can argue and debate. There could have been other domestic factors,” he said.